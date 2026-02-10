Editorial: Cheetah mission tests resolve

Translocating animals from another continent is fraught with danger. The government is said to have conducted extensive consultations with international domain experts, veterinarians and scientists. It also had a steering committee to review, monitor and guide the project. Yet there were casualties, which the government averred to the Supreme Court were not “unduly alarming”. However, experts have been warning about the dangers of introducing large carnivores into foreign habitats, even if care had been taken to ensure somewhat similar habitats for them. Secondly, large carnivores can survive and flourish if there is a supportive ecosystem in terms of conducive terrain and livestock as a sustainable prey base. Thirdly, world-class conservation expertise and committed, trained and experienced human resources on the ground are essential for ensuring effective implementation. Whether the government concedes or not, it is evident that there were gaps and shortcomings in the above.