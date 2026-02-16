Editorial: A reset of ties with Dhaka

From the first signals coming out of the BNP, it is evident that Sheikh Hasina’s stay in India will continue to be an issue, if only in optical rather than real terms. The former Prime Minister was sentenced last year, after a trial in absentia, to death for crimes against humanity. Yunus’s council played to the passions of the revolution in demanding her extradition from India. For public consumption, the incoming regime of Tarique Rahman is likely to keep up the posture but not press the point. Hasina would be a hot potato for the new regime should she indeed be extradited, considering that her Awami League party continues to have significant support in post-revolution Bangladesh even though it was kept out of the recent election. New Delhi would be doing a favour to the BNP regime if it keeps Hasina and keeps her quiet. So, it would be wise to persuade her to desist from making statements on developments across the border for the time being.