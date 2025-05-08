Editorial: A measured response

India had vowed to give a fitting reply to the perpetrators of the terrorist attack on tourists in Kashmir’s Pahalgam. The government, the opposition parties and the nation as a whole closed ranks in the hour of crisis to support the country’s resolve. With the “complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of the response”, the Indian armed forces have successfully conducted Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir that were marked as terrorist infrastructure. Based on credible intelligence inputs, the targets were carefully chosen for their involvement and role in perpetrating terror in the Valley.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, “India exercised its right to respond and pre-empt as well as deter more such cross-border attacks. These actions were measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible. They focused on dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and disabling terrorists likely to be sent across to India.” This was done “to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice”.

India has sent a message loud and clear that the country will continue to respond in a responsible manner, and no force inimical to it will be beyond the reach of the long and punishing arm of its security forces. India underlined two points. One, no Pakistani military facilities were targeted. Two, damage to civilian infrastructure and loss of any civilian life was avoided. The message was that the reprisal was against terrorists and not the people or the military of Pakistan.

In the wake of Operation Sindoor, India has been proactive in its diplomatic outreach, especially with major countries such as the US, the UK and Russia on the one hand and Saudi Arabia and UAE on the other to garner support for its measures and to neutralise Pakistan’s diplomatic offensive to play the victim card. India can draw some comfort from the tone, tenor and content of the initial reactions of many countries, especially the US and China which tend to be sympathetic to Pakistan due to their geopolitical compulsions. The US said it was monitoring the situation closely and hopes for a quick end. China too called for restraint, urging “both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation”. In the same statement, China did say that it “opposes all forms of terrorism”.

The situation is fluid and evolving. India has shown considerable restraint, and it is now Pakistan’s turn to reciprocate in a mature and responsible manner. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif could label the Indian action as an "act of war" and assert his country’s right to give a "befitting reply".

However, playing to the gallery or public posturing out of domestic compulsions is one thing and deluding oneself into believing his country could do it is another thing altogether. Hope it is not the latter because “India Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond to Pakistani misadventure, if any, to escalate the situation". India will and should strengthen its counter-terrorism strategy and mechanisms even while continuing to leverage the advantages it has in terms of diplomacy, trade and other fronts to persist with exerting pressure on Pakistan to give up its misguided policy of enabling proxy wars against India to foment unrest and disrupt peace in Kashmir.