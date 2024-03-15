Cyprus-Gaza corridor: Some relief, but no end to crisis

ROSIE BIRCHARD

This is a maiden voyage like no other. On Tuesday, the first ship carrying much-needed food for Gaza departed Cyprus to navigate a new maritime aid corridor. The charity workers operating the vessel, Open Arms, cheered and clapped as it slowly set off through the blue Cypriot waters. The ship departed Larnaca, a port city on the island nation’s southern coast, with 200 tons of rice, flour, canned vegetables, and fish onboard. The idea is to get food directly to the Gaza Strip, as the UN warns the besieged territory is on the brink of famine. Tuesday’s departure was the culmination of months of political talks and weeks of practical planning. Under the plan, which Cyprus initiated and announced in partnership with the United Arab Emirates, the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom last week, Cypriot officials would check the goods with Israeli oversight so the precious cargo can head straight to Gaza.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called it “a sign of hope.” Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said a “journey of hope and humanity” had begun. In a hastily filmed video with the departing Open Arms ship behind him, aid worker Juan Camilo described it as a “historic mission.”

“We hope that this ship is the first of many ships going to Gaza, and it will be like a highway of ships,” Camilo, who helped prepare and launch the shipment with charity World Central Kitchen, said in the video posted online. But making a highway happen will not be easy: World Central Kitchen’s team in the Palestinian territory has been busy constructing a makeshift jetty to receive and offload the aid at an undisclosed location off the Gazan coast. Separately, the US plans to build a bigger temporary pier over the coming weeks to speed up sea deliveries.

A 20-minute drive from Larnaca’s port, Cypriot maritime monitoring staffers huddle around screens from the country’s Joint Rescue Coordination Center. Cyprus is the closest point in the EU to Gaza, but the crossing is still some 400 km, and officials are watching closely. The hub is used to coordinate search missions for migrant boats, and staff here helped organise evacuations of diplomats and EU citizens from Sudan in 2023. Now they have a new challenge: Monitoring maritime corridor and being on alert to deploy helicopters or rescue vessels in their zone of responsibility that covers all but the last 30 nautical miles of the journey. For now, all eyes are on the Open Arms vessel, and there are no indications yet of when a second, third, or fourth ship might set sail.

“There are, of course, plans for that. There is more aid in Cyprus,” Theodoros Gotsis, the spokesperson of the Cypriot foreign ministry, told DW at the center. “But we have to be cautious. We have to have the patience that this situation needs currently and to be sure that everything will go well with the route of this ship,” Gotsis said. This carefully choreographed corridor is by no means the simplest way to get food to Gazans. Nor are the complicated and dangerous air-drops several countries, including the United States, Jordan and Belgium, have been piloting in recent weeks.

Since the Hamas terror attacks on October 7 and Israel’s ensuing bombardment of Gaza, traditional land routes for aid entry have been hard to access. According to the European Commission, some 500 trucks of supplies entered Gaza each day before the war. Now, it’s only around 100, and the need has grown substantially as the conflict rages on.