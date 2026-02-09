Cosmic Drama: A giant star is changing as astronomers watch in real time

The star is more than 1,500 times larger than the Sun and emits over 100,000 times more energy. For long, the red supergiant appeared to be steadily nearing the end of its life, shedding material and swelling in size as it ran out of fuel.

Astronomers did not expect its final demise anytime soon, as no known red supergiant has ever been seen dying. But in recent years, astronomers — including teams working with the Southern African Large Telescope (SALT) — discovered that the star has begun changing.