Clean Drive From Mallorca to Bhutan: Making tourism sustainable

Tourism accounts for around 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions, with around half coming from flying to and from destinations. As airlines and hotels out-compete each other on price, post-pandemic tourist numbers are breaking records, with one million people arriving in Greece per week in the summer of 2022 — despite high inflation and an energy crises driven by the war on Ukraine, and intense wildfires linked to climate change. The ecological and climate impact of this over-tourism is forcing the industry to act, and to follow in the footsteps of some sustainable tourism pioneers.

Maya Bay, an idyllic beach on an uninhabited island in Thailand’s Phi Phi archipelago, become globally famous when it was the location for “The Beach,” the 2000 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Flanked by vast limestone cliffs, the secluded cove with its white sand and turquoise water became jammed with flotillas of boats and cruisers as thousands of tourists flocked to the beach daily for nearly two decades.

Tourist traffic led to pollution from discarded trash and damaged coastal vegetation, but the main problem was the boats dropping their anchors onto the coral below. When “The Beach” was sealed off to the public in 2018, there was only 8% of the coral coverage in the bay, compared to up to 70% some 30 years before.

A restoration team set about replanting the destroyed coral to rehabilitate the reef in five to 10 years. Boats have to dock at a new pier rather than come ashore on the beach, swimming is forbidden, and new boardwalks keep visitors from trampling the delicate coastal ecosystem. When Maya Bay finally reopened in early 2022, visitor numbers were cut from the previous height of around 7000 to around 400 per day, noted Thon Thamrongnawasawat, head of the restoration team, in an interview with China’s State news agency, Xinhua. “It is one of the most successful marine actions in many years not only for Thailand but for the whole world,” he said.

hutan, known for its philosophy of promoting “gross national happiness,” introduced a Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) of $65 around three decades ago to limit mass tourism in the mountainous nation.

Under the mantra of “high-value, low-volume” tourism, the tax revenue has been invested into conservation and sustainability through planting trees, clean and maintain trails and to electrify transport. The fee has helped Bhutan become South Asia’s only carbon-negative country as its protected forests continue to store more carbon than the country emits. The money also addresses high vulnerability to climate change, with impacts ranging from severe drought to melting glaciers. In 2022, the Bhutan government raised the daily fee to $200 dollars per person when it reopened following the pandemic, saying the cash would be used to offset tourism emissions.

But the fee hike hit tourist numbers and resulted in losses across the sector. In August, Bhutan halved the amount to US$100 to stimulate tourism as it strikes a balance between climate protection and the local economy. In 1997, Costa Rica implemented a Certification for Sustainable Tourism that became a pioneering blueprint for a climate- and environment-friendly travel industry. The reform was in line with an attempt to reverse decades of deforestation, with around half the forest that once covered 75% of Costa Rica lost between the 1940s and 1980s.