Cinema politics: Bollywood embraces a Taj Mahal conspiracy theory

The theory is convoluted that the monument is not a 17th-century Indo-Islamic architectural masterpiece commissioned by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as a tomb for his wife, who died giving birth to their 14th child. Instead, has suppressed Hindu origins.

The assertions rely largely on conjecture and have repeatedly been debunked. Yet they persist. Hari Shankhar Jain, a prominent advocate of the theory, said authorities “did not want the truth to come out.”

Now, Bollywood has amplified those claims. A new film, The Taj Story, turns the revisionist narrative into a courtroom drama starring Paresh Rawal. Promotional material promises to “reveal the untold history” of the monument. Instead, the film revisits discredited theories once confined largely to fringe internet discussions, giving them mainstream visibility.

Among the claims presented are that the Taj Mahal site was originally a Hindu palace or temple dedicated to Lord Shiva; that carbon dating of wood from one of its doors suggests construction predates the Mughal period; and that 22 “secret chambers” beneath the structure were sealed by authorities to conceal evidence.