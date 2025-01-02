Chinese Companies Have Sidestepped Trump’s Tariffs. They Could Do It Again

Ana Swanson

After President Donald Trump slapped tariffs on Chinese bicycles in 2018, Arnold Kamler, then the CEO of bike maker Kent International, saw a curious trend play out in the bicycle industry. Chinese bicycle factories moved their final manufacturing and assembly operations out of China, setting up new facilities in Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia and India. Using parts mostly from China, those companies made bicycles that they could export directly to the United States without paying the 25% tariff had the bike been shipped straight from China.

“The net effect of what’s going on with these tariffs is that Chinese factories in China are setting up Chinese factories in other countries,” said Kamler, whose company imports some bicycles from China and makes others at a South Carolina factory. Pushing those factories into other countries resulted in additional costs for companies and consumers, without increasing the amount of manufacturing in the United States, Kamler said. He said he had been forced to raise his prices several times as a result of the tariffs.

“There’s no real gain here,” said Kamler, whose bikes are sold at Walmart and other retailers. “It’s very inflationary.” As Trump prepares to return to office with sweeping plans to impose more levies on foreign goods, economists and business owners are pointing to unintended consequences that resulted from his tariffs the first time around.

Beginning in 2018, Trump imposed tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of foreign metals, washing machines, solar panels and products from China. His administration said the measures would force companies to set up factories in the United States. President Joe Biden chose to maintain most of those tariffs — and added a few of his own on strategic goods like electric vehicles and semiconductors.

Some industries that compete with cheap Chinese products like apparel and cabinet makers credit those tariffs with keeping U.S. manufacturers in business. But for many other industries, the tariffs simply spurred a global reshuffling of manufacturing operations, one that did little to strengthen U.S. production or reduce ties with Chinese firms. Companies have merely shifted their factories to other low-cost countries in Asia or Latin America instead, and U.S. imports from those countries have surged.

Some companies have severed their ties with China. But others have retained close connections, even as they have moved their operations out of China. Economists say many companies, both Chinese and multinational, have continued to rely on Chinese products and parts, which are now flowing into the United States from factories set up outside China’s borders.

In other words, some Chinese products are merely taking a longer trip around the world on their way to the United States, in an attempt to avoid tariffs. Rather than making global supply chains stronger and more diversified, economists say, this may be weakening them — while adding costs for companies and consumers.

In a speech in May, Gita Gopinath, the first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said trade and investment were being rerouted through what she called “connector countries,” partly offsetting the erosion of more direct links between the United States and China.

The role of these connector countries, most notably Mexico and Vietnam, “may have helped cushion the global economic impact of direct trade decoupling between the U.S. and China,” Gopinath said. “But whether it has helped to diversify exposures and increase supply chain resilience remains an open question.”

Brad Setser, an economist and senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, said the main effect of U.S. levies on China was to encourage companies to “find a way around the bilateral tariff.” “It reduces bilateral trade; it doesn’t impact global trade,” he said.

Setser added that China’s role as a global exporter had not diminished, and that neither had the United States’ role as an importer. It was just the countries through which trade was being routed that had shifted. “Even though we have less direct bilateral trade, in a global sense, there’s one surplus country, China, and there’s one deficit country, the U.S.,” Setser said. “We are still interconnected indirectly.”

Trade data reflects this: The gap between the goods the United States exports to and imports from China narrowed to $278 billion in 2023 from $417 billion in 2018. While that level is set to rebound this year, economists say U.S. imports of goods from China that are covered by tariffs have clearly dropped.

At the same time, China’s exports globally have surged, and U.S. trade deficits with Vietnam, Taiwan, Mexico, Canada and elsewhere have been widening. Economists say exports to the United States from some of those countries now contain more Chinese parts and raw materials than they did before.

Trump and his advisers are eyeing these new back doors that Chinese products are using to enter the United States. Trump has proposed an additional 60% tariff on U.S. imports from China, as well as a “universal” tariff of 10% to 20% on goods from elsewhere.

He and his advisers also appear to have doubts about the trade deal they renegotiated with Mexico, called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA. They want to adjust its rules to try to ensure that more Chinese cars and auto parts will not find their way to the United States through Mexico.

But it is unclear how effective their efforts will be against the creativity of global companies that are driven by strong financial incentives to maintain access to the U.S. market.

In industry after industry, Chinese companies have found footholds abroad that allow them to bypass trade barriers with the United States. After the United States put hefty tariffs on Chinese solar panels, for example, many Chinese companies opened solar factories in Southeast Asia. U.S. solar companies have initiated trade cases, successfully appealing to the government for more protection from these factories.

U.S. efforts to block critical minerals and electric vehicle batteries from China from receiving government subsidies have also pushed Chinese companies to set up battery-making subsidiaries in Morocco and Singapore.

And in China, companies such as Sailwin, Vanzbon and Tetakawi are advertising services helping Chinese companies find factory space in Mexico and recruit workers there, giving them a base to export to the United States without paying tariffs.

“Seize the opportunity in Mexico and seize the market,” read one online Chinese-language ad. “Mexico is adjacent to the United States, and the North American Free Trade Agreement (USMCA) allows companies to easily access the North American market.”

Some of these moves may emanate from a natural desire by Chinese companies to cater to global markets, especially at a time when China’s domestic economy and consumer demand are relatively weak. But economists and business owners say some of it is undoubtedly an effort to circumvent Trump’s 2018 China tariffs, which the Biden administration has kept in place.

In some cases, global companies have also used accounting and tax tricks to make it appear that their shipments from China are lower, and thus pay fewer tariffs, without making major changes to their supply chains.

Lynlee Brown, a partner in Ernst & Young’s global trade practice, said there were many strategies that companies could pursue to reduce the tariffs they paid, having to do with the way U.S. customs officials assign tariff rates to different products.

For example, an electronics company might move one important stage of its supply chain out of China and into Vietnam. That could allow the company to report to U.S. customs agents that the export came from Vietnam, even if the good is still finished in China and exported from China to the United States.

Another lever companies could play with, Brown said, is valuation. They can officially lower the value of the import by stripping out certain “intangible” costs, such as payments for intellectual property, royalties, brand or research and development, and recording those to other global subsidiaries. By lowering the value of the import, they then pay a lower tariff.

It is unclear how much tactics like this have lowered the recorded value of trade between the United States and China, without really changing physical trade flows. U.S. customs duties spiked after the tariffs went into effect, but have fallen back since the beginning of 2022, possibly reflecting some of these changes.

But Brown said tax and accounting methods had allowed some companies to lower their tariff burden without changing “their physical supply chain at all.”

“They did some fancy footwork within the customs regulations that impacts the value they declared for the products,” she said.

Alan Wm. Wolff, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and a former deputy director-general of the World Trade Organization, said he anticipated an attempt by the Trump administration to follow Chinese trade further down the path it was taking through other countries to the United States.

But ultimately, those trade measures would not affect the U.S. economy much if the United States and China did not make bigger economic changes, he said.

“The U.S. has a trade deficit of a trillion dollars,” he said. “If we don’t change our macroeconomic policies, we’re going to have a trade deficit of a trillion dollars rearranged.”