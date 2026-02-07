Building alliances: India’s middle-power strategic dilemma

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has issued a battle cry in the global fight against deglobalisation. In a historic speech at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, he called on the world’s “middle powers” to take a new approach to revisionist powers, a list that now includes not only China and Russia, but also the United States. In an era of economic nationalism, Carney argues that middle powers must band together to uphold a rules-based international order.

Can India, the world’s largest middle power, reinvent its foreign policy to meet this moment? Doing so would certainly benefit the country, as its interests are largely aligned with Carney’s proposed approach. India’s economic success over the last three decades was born out of engagement with the global economy: the miracle of services exports, built on Western technology, financing and markets.