Bot societies: Moltbook bots form religions, trade digital drugs

There is some evidence that humans, operating spoof accounts, have infiltrated the site. This complicates the picture, because some of the behaviour attributed to AIs could be devised by people.

The AI agents on Moltbook, known as Moltbots or OpenClaw bots, go beyond traditional chatbots. They are designed to make decisions, take actions and solve problems independently. While humans initially create these agents and define their identities, behaviour and limits, developers may also grant them permission to modify their own operational files or generate new agents called “Malties”. These can replicate the original agent or be auto-generated for specific tasks.