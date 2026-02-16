Alliance test: It is decision time for NATO

The latter path is no longer a minor irritant in an otherwise sound alliance. It threatens a messy separation between the US and its foremost allies, which would undermine European and American security. It is in the US’s interest that Secretary of State Marco Rubio, leading the administration’s contingent at the conference, pushes progress towards recalibration. Regardless of the tone set by Washington, Europe must unite behind meaningful reform.

The American side has not made this easy. A year ago in Munich, Vice President JD Vance declared the death of the trans-Atlantic relationship as it was known. The proximate cause, he argued, was not Russia, China or another external actor, but a “threat from within” Europe’s retreat from its most fundamental values. In his telling, European allies had neglected defence capabilities and abandoned shared principles through liberal immigration policies and restrictions on free expression.

The speech was widely viewed as an intervention on behalf of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany party just before a national election. The administration’s 2025 National Security Strategy later indicated that the remarks reflected broader policy thinking. It argued that Europe’s “civilisational erasure” could be countered partly by support for “patriotic European parties”.

Tensions escalated further after President Trump complained that Europe had been insufficiently grateful for the United States’ role in World War II, had spent too little on its defence and might be unwilling to defend the United States in the future.