Accelerating our ocean’s protection

NEW DELHI: Since 1971, the ocean has absorbed more than 90% of the excess heat caused by human-generated climate change, pushing it to the brink of collapse.

The fact that the world is currently experiencing the largest coral-bleaching event on record is a warning sign of the dangers ahead. In fact, without urgent action, the ocean will soon cross a tipping point, threatening the extinction of marine life and millions of livelihoods.

Fish are a key source of protein for about 3.3 billion people. More than 270 million workers are employed in the tourism sector, making it one of the world’s largest industries, with seaside holiday destinations, such as the Bahamas and Seychelles, having a particularly high concentration of workers in tourism.

Coral reefs alone provide goods and services valued at roughly $2.7 trillion per year. Biodiversity collapse and climate-related disasters could cost trillions of dollars in lost productive capacity and have wide-reaching consequences for public health, economic stability, and global security.

The international community has started to recognise the growing threats posed by ocean warming and acidification.

The 2022 United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15) adopted the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, which sets the ambitious target of conserving at least 30% of the world’s land and seas by 2030, with a focus on areas that offer important ecosystem services.

This “30-by-30” pledge reflects scientific consensus on the minimum level of protection needed to halt and reverse biodiversity loss. But efforts to meet this target have so far fallen far short: only 17.6% of land and 8.4% of seas are currently protected, with the latter increasing by just 0.5% since COP15.

Increased investment in marine conservation would bring profound benefits: healthy oceans support resilient economies and communities by strengthening food and water security and generating sustainable livelihoods.

Without marine reserves, overfishing and other unsustainable extraction practices will continue to escalate, potentially leading to the collapse of fish stocks and the industries that depend on them.

Moreover, pollution – from oil spills to industrial and plastic waste – will destroy marine habitats, creating a negative feedback loop.

One of the best ways to protect these ecosystems is by establishing and maintaining marine protected areas (MPAs) – often called the “national parks of the sea.”

Indigenous peoples and coastal communities, in particular, should participate in the management and governance of MPAs. Their knowledge, cultural connections to nature, and traditional practices are essential to preserving biodiversity and ecological connectivity.

Many countries lack the governance frameworks and financial resources to create or enforce MPAs. The High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People (HAC, of which I am director) can help here.

This intergovernmental group of 120 countries, co-chaired by Costa Rica and France (with the United Kingdom as the oceans champion), was created to support member countries in their efforts to achieve the 30-by-30 target. The HAC has developed tools, expertise, and partnerships to help governments identify their needs, access resources, and implement effective solutions, whether through peer-to-peer exchanges, capacity-building workshops, or other avenues.

These efforts to mobilise new commitments and maintain momentum toward the 30-by-30 target are starting to bear fruit. Portugal approved legislation to create the largest MPA network in the North Atlantic Ocean, covering 287,000 square kilometres (111,000 square miles) – approximately 30% of the ocean surrounding the Azores.

The Dominican Republic became the first Caribbean country to achieve the 30%-protection target by designating a new MPA and expanding an existing sanctuary. And, Australia has protected more than half of its ocean area by expanding two already-existing marine reserves around Heard Island and McDonald Islands. Other HAC members must follow their lead.

Of course, developing countries often lack the capacity to mobilise domestic resources. To address this problem, we just launched the rapid deployment mechanism, which offers small grants for the development and implementation of 30-by-30 plans, at the Our Ocean Conference in Busan, Korea. This mechanism will provide seed funding to HAC members to fast-track the establishment of new MPAs, enhance existing ones, and galvanise political support for ocean conservation.

Human well-being depends on a healthy ocean, and safeguarding at least 30% of this critical ecosystem is the minimum requirement for ensuring a thriving future for people and planet alike. As we kick off a year of high-level decision-making on marine conservation, with this week’s Our Ocean Conference and both the United Nations Ocean Conference and the Blue Economy and Finance Forum in June, we must remember that preserving the world’s seas for current and future generations is our collective responsibility. Part of that responsibility is providing a lifeline for those countries that have the will, but not the resources, to act.