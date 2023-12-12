Article 370: Abrogation paves the way for progress

• PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

NEW DELHI: On Dec 11, the Supreme Court of India delivered a historic judgment on the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A). Through its judgment, the Court has upheld the sovereignty and integrity of India, something that is cherished by every Indian. The SC rightly observed that the decision taken on August 5, 2019 was done with the purpose of enhancing constitutional integration and not disintegration. The Court has also recognised the fact that Article 370 was not permanent in nature.

Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh have captivated the hearts of poets, artists and adventurers for generations. But, for the last seven decades, these places have witnessed the worst form of violence and instability. Due to centuries of colonisation, most notably economic and mental subjugation, we became a confused society. Rather than taking a clear position on basic things, we allowed duality. Sadly, Jammu and Kashmir became a victim of such a mindset. At the time of independence, we had a choice of making a fresh start for national integration. Instead, we continued with the confused approach even if it meant ignoring long-term national interests.

I have had the opportunity of being connected with the Jammu and Kashmir Andolan from a very early part of my life. I belong to an ideological framework where J&K was not merely a political issue. But, it was about addressing the aspirations of society. Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee held an important portfolio in the Nehru Cabinet and could have remained in government for a long time. Yet, he quit the Cabinet over the Kashmir issue and preferred the tough road ahead, even if it meant paying with his life. His efforts and sacrifice led to crores of Indians becoming emotionally attached with the Kashmir issue. Years later, Atal Ji, at a public meeting in Srinagar gave the powerful message of ‘Insaniyat’, ‘Jamhooriyat’ and ‘Kashmiriyat’, which has been a source of inspiration.

What had happened in J&K was a betrayal, to our nation and to its people. It was my desire to undo this injustice. Articles 370 and 35 (A) ensured that the people of J&K never got the rights and development that fellow Indians got. Due to these Articles, a rift was created between people belonging to the same nation. Many Indians who wanted to work to solve the problems of J&K were unable to do so.

As a Karyakarta who has seen the issue closely over the last several decades, I had a nuanced understanding of its specifics and complexities. People of J&K wanted development, to contribute to the progress of India. They also wanted a better quality of life of their children, a life free from violence and uncertainty.

While serving the people of J&K, we gave primacy to three pillars - understanding of the citizens’ concerns, building trust through supportive actions, and prioritising development. In 2014, just after we assumed office, deadly floods struck J&K, with extensive damage in the Kashmir valley. In Sept 2014, I visited Srinagar to assess the situation and announced Rs 1,000 crore as a special assistance for rehabilitation, signalling our government’s commitment. The people wanted freedom from rampant corruption prevailing for decades.

To strengthen J&K’s development, our ministers frequently visited and interacted with its people. These visits played a role in building goodwill. From May 2014 to March 2019, over 150 ministerial visits took place. This is a record in itself. The special package of 2015 was a significant step in addressing the developmental needs of J&K. It contained initiatives for infrastructure development, job creation, tourism promotion and supporting handicraft industry.

We harnessed the power of sports in J&K, recognising its potential to ignite the dreams of the youth. Sporting venues were upgraded, training programmes were organised and coaches were made available. We encouraged setting up local football clubs. Back in December 2014, a youngster Afshan Ashiq had pelted stones at convoys in Srinagar. With the right encouragement, she turned to football, was sent for training and excelled. I even interacted with her in one of the Fit India Dialogues. Other youngsters shone in kickboxing, karate.

The Panchayat polls represented a watershed moment for J&K. We were faced with a choice of either remaining in power or standing by our principles — we let go of a Government but prioritised the aspirations of J&K’s people. The success of Panchayat polls indicated the democratic bent of its people. My mind went back to an interaction I had with the village Pradhans. I asked them to ensure that at no point must schools be burnt. I was delighted to see that this was adhered to.

Before August 5, 2019, the women, tribals, SC, ST and marginalised communities of J&K were not getting their due. The aspirations of Ladakh were ignored. Once our Parliament made the historic decision to abrogate Article 370, much has changed in the region. Politically, the last four years have been marked by a renewed faith in grassroots democracy. All Central laws can now be applied here without fear or favour.

Representation has also become more widespread — a three tier Panchayati Raj System is in place, BDC elections have been held, and refugee communities who were all but forgotten have begun to enjoy the fruits of development.

Key Central Government schemes have attained saturation levels, covering all sections of society. These include Saubhagya and Ujjwala schemes. Strides have been made in housing, tap water connection and financial inclusion. Healthcare infrastructure has also been upgraded. All the villages have achieved Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus stats.

Government vacancies, which were otherwise a den of corruption and favouritism have been filled in a transparent and process driven manner. Other indicators like IMR have shown betterment. The boost to infrastructure and tourism has been for everyone to see. The credit for this naturally goes to the resilience of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who have shown time and again that they want only development and are willing to be drivers of this positive change. Earlier, there was a question mark on the status of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. Now, there are only exclamation marks about record growth, record development, record tourist inflow.

In its verdict on December 11, the Supreme Court has strengthened the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ - it has reminded us that what defines us is the bonds of unity and a shared commitment to good governance. Today, every child born in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh is born with a clean canvas, where he or she can paint a future full of vibrant aspirations. Today, the dreams of the people are no longer prisoners of the past but are possibilities of the future. After all, disillusionment, disappointment and despondency have been replaced by development, democracy and dignity.