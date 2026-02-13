A predictor of a good social life? Your parents

Researchers looked at six outcomes, such as having three or more close friends or socialising at least once a week. They found that high social connection in adulthood was more than twice as common among those who had felt the strongest family ties in youth, compared with those who had felt the weakest.

“We tend to think of adult loneliness or low social connectedness as byproducts of individual choice or adult social structures,” said Dr Andrew Garner, a pediatrician and researcher at Case Western Reserve University, who was not involved in the research. This study, on the other hand, “forces us to think developmentally.”