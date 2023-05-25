When Apple took the Indian bait

CHENNAI: It took Apple around 25 years to open its first two stores in India. Tim Cook, the CEO of the Cupertino-headquartered tech giant said that it was keenly focussing on the Indian market while comparing the current scale of operations here to its early years in China.

The company’s presence in China is so significant that people there refer to Zhengzhou as iPhone City. Its Foxconn factory there produces as many as 5,00,000 iPhones per day. It is the company’s largest single plant for the smartphone, and contributes to more than half of its annual sales.