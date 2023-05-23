When we see patients with lung cancer, for instance, we mention whether they had a history of cigarette smoking. Illustration by Nash Weerasekera (New York Times)

Edit & Opinions

Cause & effect: Not every pandemic needs someone to blame

The public conversation has so often assigned blame for the spread of the coronavirus, based on ethnicity or underlying health conditions or political party. But believing that healthcare workers are immune to such reactions is far from the truth.