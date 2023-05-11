Diversity concerns: Netflix’s ‘Cleopatra’ criticised in Egypt over skin colour

Gharavi points out that Cleopatra’s family had been living in Egypt for 300 years at the time of her birth: “So was Cleopatra Black? We don’t know for sure, but we can be sure that she was not white like Elizabeth Taylor.” The director calls for a conversation to be had about the “internalized white supremacy that Hollywood has indoctrinated us with.” Netflix called casting Adele James in the role a “creative decision” that should be seen as “alluding to the centuries-old debate about the ethnicity of the ruler” as well as Egypt’s multicultural population at the time. Debates about Cleopatra, who died more than 2,000 years ago, endure. Scientists have tried to find out what the ruler might have looked like with elaborate reconstructions and forensic procedures.