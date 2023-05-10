Two years in power

Turning TN into a one-trillion-dollar economy has been a tentpole of the DMK’s political strategy. The State has attracted investment commitment to the tune of Rs 2.7 lakh crore from May 2021, which could employ 3.9 lakh citizens. Its ranking in the Ease of Doing Business Index 2022 has also improved, jumping to the third place from the 14th rank as per the previous index. On the social justice front, Stalin fulfilled his poll-promise, ensuring the Rs 1,000 monthly dole to women in the State was executed. The Pudhumai Penn scheme earmarks an equal sum for girl students in government schools. The CM has also trained his focus on rural areas, with a road development scheme costing Rs 4,000 cr aimed at improving and upgrading almost 10,000 km of roads in small towns. Mini stadiums were also being set up to give a much needed fillip to sportspersons.