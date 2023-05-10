Two years in power
It has been two years since the DMK assumed power in Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin. The party president has established himself as a leader to be reckoned with, through his political acumen and statecraft policies, as seen in the past two years. The two year journey has come with its share of highs and lows, that has offered the party chief ample room for rumination, and course correction where required.
On the governance front, the CM could be credited with taking some decisive actions. He had adopted a bullish stance on fiscal measures to salvage the State’s economy, which had been ‘left in tatters by the previous government.’ The AIADMK regime is said to have incurred a revenue deficit of 3.28% and a fiscal deficit of 4.61% of GSDP. Having opened up new revenue streams for the government, and put in place cost cutting measures, which did prove unpopular among the masses, the government was successful in reducing the revenue deficit by Rs 32,000 cr. The fiscal deficit has also been brought down to 3% (anything above 3% is symbolic of economic turmoil).
Turning TN into a one-trillion-dollar economy has been a tentpole of the DMK’s political strategy. The State has attracted investment commitment to the tune of Rs 2.7 lakh crore from May 2021, which could employ 3.9 lakh citizens. Its ranking in the Ease of Doing Business Index 2022 has also improved, jumping to the third place from the 14th rank as per the previous index. On the social justice front, Stalin fulfilled his poll-promise, ensuring the Rs 1,000 monthly dole to women in the State was executed. The Pudhumai Penn scheme earmarks an equal sum for girl students in government schools. The CM has also trained his focus on rural areas, with a road development scheme costing Rs 4,000 cr aimed at improving and upgrading almost 10,000 km of roads in small towns. Mini stadiums were also being set up to give a much needed fillip to sportspersons.
But, the regime has also borne witness to developments that dented its image. There has been a tangible rise in crimes, which include murder, sexual assault, dacoity and others. Agents within the DMK have also been cause for concern. An episode involving a minister manhandling a party councillor in public was a cause of embarrassment for the party’s top brass. One functionary was accused of pelting a stone at a fellow party worker, while another party man made incendiary speeches.
One of the biggest U-turns taken by the government was regarding the Factories Act, aimed at extending work hours, something that was opposed by allies and opposition parties. The dithering on the Vengaivayal caste discrimination episode, involving the discovery of faecal matter in a water tank used by members of the Dalit community also came in for criticism. An incident involving a senior cop in Ambasamudram resorting to torturing men in custody was viewed as a human rights violation, something the government took its own sweet time to address.
The buzz in the political corridors suggested that a cabinet reshuffle might be on the anvil. To continue with its Dravidian model of development, Stalin and Co would do well to iron out the issues plaguing the party. Changes must be introduced on a war footing, as the party will be once again headed for elections in a span of three years – a time when the opposition will have its own report card to present to the people.
