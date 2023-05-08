Subterranean royalty: All hail the king

While millions of eyes were on the coronation of Charles III this weekend, other male monarchs will carry on ruling in obscurity — literal obscurity, because they live in darkness underground, or maybe in a piece of rotting wood. Queens are familiar figures among insect species. But it is only in termites that royal families include kings. Long-lived, ensconced in fortified royal chambers and faithful to their enormous queens, these rulers are unique in the insect realm. “There are some parallels to our monarchy system for humans,” said Barbara Thorne, a termite biologist and professor emerita at the University of Maryland.