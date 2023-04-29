The spectre of Maoist violence

With this recent incident, the number of security personnel killed in the line of duty by Maoists in Chhattisgarh in the first four months of 2023, has reached 17, which is twice as many casualties reported the year before. It is the biggest attack by the extremists in the State in over two years. The latest ambush has laid bare what is being considered as the final bastion for security forces in Chhattisgarh — foiling IED attacks in the forest tri-junction of Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Odisha, located at the southern tip of Sukma district in south Bastar. It’s a region notorious for witnessing the highest number of such incidents, which includes the horrifying 2010 Maoist ambush in Dantewada that led to the death of 75 CRPF and one Chhattisgarh police personnel.