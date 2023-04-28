Myanmar’s quandary: Disunited opposition to challenge the army?

To overcome the mistrust and forge unity, the buzzword now doing the rounds is: federalism. The Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH) sees itself as the nation’s real parliament based on the 2020 election results, which were annulled by the coup. It presented a roadmap for drafting a federal democratic charter just two months after the coup. Based on the roadmap, a shadow administration, the National Unity Government (NUG), was set up to head the resistance movement. It also formed the People’s Defense Forces (PDF), an anti-junta militia, to wage an armed campaign against the military, although many of these PDF units are not under the control of the NUG. Furthermore, the National Consultative Council (NUCC) was convened to work out the details of the federal system in more concrete terms. The NUCC includes the CRPH and the NUG, as well as influential ethnic groups, civil society actors, and trade unionists. However, the exact composition of the body is not publicly known. In general, during the drafting of a new constitution, many questions remain as to the representation and mandate of the constitution-drafting committee.