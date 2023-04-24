Carnivorous plants use a smelly trick to catch their prey

Some of the pitcher plants used in Dr. Gaume and colleagues’ research are native to North America — in fact, they can be found in the New Jersey Pine Barrens. Dr. Gaume wonders whether the same connections between scents emitted and prey caught would show up in plants grown outside of the experimental conditions of the study. She has hopes of a much larger study in North America someday to further explore these findings, with row after row of sprightly death traps, all releasing come-hither odours into the air.