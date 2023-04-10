Voice of dissent: What’s driving Africa’s demonstrations?

By Felix Maringa

WASHINGTON: The African continent experienced a wave of protests in February and March. Electoral justice, the increased cost of living and a narrowing democratic space headlined the various demonstrations.

But were these protests — separated by thousands of kilometres, languages and political systems — all somehow connected? “The protests usually have many triggers, but they share a general disillusionment with the state of governance in these countries,” explained Zachariah Mampilly, of City University of New York (CUNY), who has been studying protests across Africa for years. In South Africa, opposition politician and president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema called for a “national shutdown,” and demanded President Cyril Ramaphosa resign.

“All South Africans should be protesting with us right now because load shedding (power cuts) is affecting all of us. The government must know that we are suffering, especially us who are running small businesses,” said Cedric Cele, who joined the EFF demonstration in Kempton Park, near Johannesburg.

Presidential elections are due in 2024, and while the national shutdown never quite happened, the problems facing Africa’s second biggest economy are still very real: a crippling electricity crisis, with some areas getting only 12 hours of power a day, rampant crime, and an ailing economy.

Also in late March, across the border in Maputo, Mozambique, over 1,000 people gathered to take part in a memorial march for popular musician Azagaia, who, before his unexpected death, rapped about poverty, corruption and human rights in his country. Some of his work had been censored by authorities who accused him of inciting violence. Mourners were met with tear gas and rubber bullets fired by Maputo security forces, triggering rare anti-government protests.

“Azagaia never sided with any political party because he was the voice of the people,” Tirso Sitoe, an organizer of the vigil, told The AP.

“He showed us that things have not changed since independence. The only thing that has changed is the colour of the rulers’ skin.”

In Kenya, Africa’s longest serving opposition leader, Raila Odinga, has fuelled the protests, and he enjoys support especially in Kenya’s informal settlements. Odinga has called for direct, bi-partisan talks with President William Ruto’s government, and has warned of further protest actions, which have historically turned violent, if Ruto does not address his concerns over electoral reform, the high cost of living and the government fulfilling its campaigns promises.

Even before this year’s presidential election in February, people in Nigeria had to contend with a cash crunch blamed on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision to introduce new naira bills. Straight after new president Bola Tinubu was elected, rival Atiku Abubakar demanded a fresh election. He claimed the vote had massive irregularities and the delay in uploading results, after Nigeria’s Independent National Election Commission experienced problems with its new Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, created suspicion of foul play.

EU mission Chief Observer Barry Andrews on Monday said Nigerians’ expectations for Saturday’s election were not met in many parts of the country. “Many were disappointed and we witnessed voter apathy that is a clear consequence of failures by political elites and, unfortunately, also by INEC,” he said.

While the protests may have started because of hikes in living costs or inflation, Mampilly said they can quickly morph into wider issues around whether governments are actually delivering on their mandates, such as maintaining citizens’ welfare.