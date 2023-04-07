Facing justice: Trump, the incredible shrinking defendant

The whole exhibition reinforced just how stale Trump has become and how much of a one-trick pony he always was. You could say Trump’s indictment so strengthens him among his base that it might guarantee him the 2024 Republican nomination — and if so, that this could be the best-case scenario for Democrats. But he’s wounded and limping, regardless of how much his supporters gather to defend him. Trump isn’t what he used to be, and neither, it seems, is the country.