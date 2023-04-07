A preventable tragedy

With regard to the latest episode, the buck is being passed in the aftermath of a regrettable and avoidable incident. The relatives of the deceased as well as the fire and rescue services, and police officials have placed the onus of the deaths on the temple authorities. Police personnel believe that had they been informed in advance, they could have made provisions to provide the site with lifeboats and lifebuoys. What has also irked the police fraternity is how onlookers remained mute spectators to the incident, and had not even attempted to rescue the young men. Criticisms have also been levelled against the police for deploying just one vehicle near the temple amidst the proceedings.