Net Loss: The internet was an economic disappointment

Or have they vindicated techno-skeptics like the economist Robert Gordon, who argued in a 2016 book that the innovations of the late 20th and early 21st century were far less fundamental than those between 1870 and 1940? Well, by the numbers, the skeptics have won the argument, hands down. In that last newsletter, we looked at 10-year rates of growth in labor productivity, which suggested that information technology did indeed produce a bump in economic growth between the mid-1990s and the mid-2000s, but one that was relatively modest and short-lived. Today, let me take a slightly different approach.