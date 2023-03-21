The Life aquatic: Scientists breed sea dragons, but not by the seashore

NEW YORK: For more than a decade, researchers at the New England Aquarium in Boston have been trying to breed some of the most elusive and enchanting fish under the sea.

Lacy and delicate, sea dragons live only in the waters along Australia’s southern coast, and their small habitat and limited range make them an ideal candidate for in-captivity breeding.

Since 2008, the aquarists have tried to replicate the sea dragons’ natural habitat. They have changed the temperature of the sea dragon tank to match the seasons of the southern hemisphere.

They have adjusted the amount of light in the exhibit. They got a taller tank. None of it worked.

“I had kind of given up and thought it’s never going to happen,” said Jeremy Brodt, an aquarist and galleries manager at the New England Aquarium. And then, “out of the blue,” Brodt said, “it happened.”