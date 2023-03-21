Ecology on the backburner

NEW DELHI: Indian governments, without exception, have been known to tiptoe around environmental concerns while paying lip service to them. This has been the norm ever since the Environment Protection Act came into being in 1986.

But even our lip service tends to be informed by urban and electoral concerns, as in the periodic kerfuffle over New Delhi’s air quality or Bengaluru’s lake of froth, Bellandur.

So it’s no surprise that coastal erosion affecting peninsular India hardly gets a mention in our cant.