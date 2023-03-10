Democratic threat: A planned judicial overhaul divides Israel

The fact that Benjamin Netanyahu’s office is located between Israel’s Parliament, the Knesset, and the nation’s Supreme Court amplified the symbolism of the veterans’ protest. “It’s a very special group here tonight; we are reservists who served in past wars, from the Six Day War [1967], to Yom Kippur, to Lebanon,” Rami Matan, a retired army officer told DW. “We defended, fought and were willing to die for this country. Now we are here to save her [Israel] — not like in the past from a foreign enemy, but today we defend it from becoming a dictatorship.” Matan has returned to the streets after protesting in 2020-2021 against Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu, the then (and now) prime minister, who was facing corruption charges in court at the time — as he still does today.