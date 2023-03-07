Picasso dispute: Is ‘Madame Soler’ looted art?

Mendelssohn-Bartholdy died of a heart attack on May 11, 1935, and his second wife became his heir. In August 1935, “Madame Soler” was listed by the Thannhauser Gallery in Berlin as “purchased.” In October 1935, Thannhauser offered the painting for sale, along with four other works by Picasso. But he himself came under increasing pressure in Nazi Germany, went to Paris and fled from there in 1940 — with many unframed works in his luggage — to the USA. “Madame Soler” henceforth became part of Thannhauser’s private collection in New York — prominently placed and clearly visible to guests. In November 1964, the Bavarian State Painting Collections acquired Picasso’s “Madame Soler” for 1.7 mn Swiss francs (1.6 mn Deutschmarks) from Justin Thannhauser through a company based in Vaduz, Liechtenstein.