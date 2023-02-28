Syria quake: What next for victims who returned home?

In the 10 days immediately following the massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which hit northwestern Syria and southern Turkey, Ahmed and his family were forced to live on the street in the southeastern Turkish town of Adiyaman. But finally, after years of trying to make a life for himself and his family in his adopted homeland, Ahmed decided he had no other option but to return to his country of birth, Syria. “In Turkey I had nothing left. But at least here I have some friends and relatives,” he explained, speaking from a friend’s home inside the opposition-controlled areas of northern Syria. Due to security concerns, Ahmed did not wish to give his exact location, too many details about his life or his full name.