Cocaine bear, meet cannabis raccoon and McFlurry skunk

In September 1985, the authorities discovered the body of Andrew Thornton, a drug smuggler, in a Tennessee backyard. He had a bag full of cocaine, a failed parachute and the key to a small airplane, which turned up at a crash site about 60 miles away. Investigators spent months searching for the rest of Thornton’s stash, which they suspected he had dropped along his airborne route. But in the mountains of northern Georgia, a black bear found it first. “The bear got to it before we could, and he tore the duffel bag open, got him some cocaine and OD’d,” an official told AP in December of 1985.