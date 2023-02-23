Genetically modified trees grown in a US forest

The company’s researchers used a crude technique known as the gene gun method, which essentially blasts foreign genes into the trees’ chromosomes. To date, the only country where large numbers of genetically engineered trees have been planted is China. The company has also attracted critics. The Global Justice Ecology Project, an environmental group, has called the company’s trees “growing threats” to forests and expressed alarm that the federal government allowed them to evade regulation, opening the door to commercial plantings much sooner than is typical for engineered plants.