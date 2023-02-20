Editorial: Of strongmen, and bogeymen
Whenever there is even a hint of criticism, the reaction of spokespersons fielded by the Union Government is characteristically tetchy. Even by that yardstick, the response to George Soros’s remarks on the Modi regime has been shrill, bordering on hysteria. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the most balanced of the Modi ministers, was stung enough to describe the 92-year-old billionaire as “old, rich, opinionated and dangerous.” Smriti Irani pointed out that Soros was designated as an “economic war criminal” and proceeded to deliver an extraordinary war cry: “I call upon every individual and organisation, societal or political, to denounce the intention of this individual who seeks to demonise our democracy, all so that he can personally gain.”
Such are words spoken under siege. What in Soros’s speech has riled India’s ruling party so? Of all of the wide-ranging remarks he made to the Munich Security Conference, some points seem to have touched a raw nerve. One, that “India is a democracy, but Modi is not a democrat”. Second, that Modi’s fate is “intertwined” with that of the beleaguered industrialist Gautam Adani. And third, that a “democratic revival” is in the offing in India. Normally, it’s unlikely that criticisms by a billionaire would cow the Modi government. What has triggered this outburst is the fact that Soros has the means and the reach to promote ideas that the regime is deeply wary of, ideas that would be a hindrance to its vision of India as a muscular geopolitical entity steeped in Hindu-led nationalism.
Apart from his better-known identity as a hedge fund manager, Soros is a disciple of the philosopher Karl Popper, whose idea of liberal democracy is the basis for Western Europe’s espousal of personal freedoms, human rights and open societies. As a survivor of fascist expansionism in the Second World War, Soros has made it his life’s mission to fund and promote these values around the world. His Open Society Foundations (OSF) has supported Black students in apartheid-era South Africa, Chinese dissidents prior to the Tiananmen Square crackdown in China, access to information in Communist Russia, liberal arts education in eastern Europe, internal refugees in Myanmar, protection of Muslims in the USA and Western Europe, independent media initiatives such as the International Committee of Investigative Journalists and every kind of contemporary woke concern in the modern world. In India, it is said to fund non-mainstream media entities and grassroots development actors.
These are the concerns that post-colonial strongmen are wary of as they try to shape their countries along neo-nationalist lines. To the likes of Netanyahu, Orban, Putin, Erdogan, Trump and Bolsonaro, they tick every box of causes that are obstacles to their vision. It is no surprise that Soros has been erected as a hate figure in each of those countries and has emerged as the favourite target of their alt-right troll armies. Political consultants skilled in the dark arts use him as a bogeyman to rally people behind those strongmen and against imagined foreign enemies.
So, the brouhaha has little to do with Adani or the Air India jet deal, as analysts have been suggesting. It’s a clash of ideas, and it’s no secret. Quite notably, the most accurate analysis of the controversy has come from The Organiser. Describing it as “George Soros’s war against nationalism”, the RSS publication says the billionaire “has been successful in weaponising his… giant fortune to cultivate an ecosystem of anti-nationalist media and NGOs that propagate his ideologies…. It seems like as long as (his) fortunes last, he plans to continue to wage his war against the world’s nationalist leaders, including Modi.”
