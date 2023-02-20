Editorial: Of strongmen, and bogeymen

Such are words spoken under siege. What in Soros’s speech has riled India’s ruling party so? Of all of the wide-ranging remarks he made to the Munich Security Conference, some points seem to have touched a raw nerve. One, that “India is a democracy, but Modi is not a democrat”. Second, that Modi’s fate is “intertwined” with that of the beleaguered industrialist Gautam Adani. And third, that a “democratic revival” is in the offing in India. Normally, it’s unlikely that criticisms by a billionaire would cow the Modi government. What has triggered this outburst is the fact that Soros has the means and the reach to promote ideas that the regime is deeply wary of, ideas that would be a hindrance to its vision of India as a muscular geopolitical entity steeped in Hindu-led nationalism.