Seoul: Why support for nukes is on the rise
By Julian Ryall
A new study indicates that more than 76% of South Koreans believe the nation should develop and deploy its own nuclear weapons to serve as a deterrent, with China seen as the biggest threat to peace in the region but North Korea also a constant cause for concern. Perhaps surprisingly, analysts point out, support for an independent nuclear capability has support from across the political spectrum in South Korea. Conservatives insist an arsenal of nuclear weapons is necessary to fend off the threat posed by Beijing. China has in recent years been aggressively expanding its control of the South China Sea, is demanding control over Taiwan and has made increasingly bold territorial claims against many of its neighbors, including South Korea.
The unpredictable Kim Jong Un-led regime in Pyongyang has also been investing heavily in its nuclear and long-range missile capabilities in recent years, with analysts predicting an eighth underground nuclear test at the North’s Punggye-ri proving grounds in the coming months. Others in the South have been alarmed at the perceived fragility of the security alliance that has tied the US to Seoul since the outbreak of the Korean War in 1950.
While in power, President Donald Trump strong-armed Seoul into sharply increasing the amount it paid to keep US troops in the South by threatening to withdraw US forces from the peninsula. More recently, questions have been asked about Washington’s commitment to the alliance as trade frictions have grown. The US has taken a firmer stance on imports of South Korean electric vehicles and is shifting away from a long reliance on Korean semiconductor manufacturers. The sense, among some, is that if Washington cannot be trusted on trade, then how can Seoul be absolutely certain US forces will be committed in the event of another invasion from the North or a threat to South Korean national security from China?
Even some to the left of the political spectrum are throwing their support behind a homegrown nuclear capability. They say it would permit Seoul to rely less heavily on the defensive umbrella provided by the US, enable a drawdown of US military personnel and ensure that South Koreans made decisions for themselves on matters of national security.
Announced on January 30, the latest study on attitudes towards a domestic nuclear deterrent was conducted by the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies, with 60.7% of the respondents to the think tank’s questionnaire saying they believe South Korea is “somewhat in need” of developing its own nuclear weapons. An additional 15.9% said a nuclear deterrent is “very much in need.”
A mere 3.1% of those polled said the South has absolutely no need for its own nuclear weapons, while a further 20.3% responded that there is “little need” for a domestic nuclear deterrent. “I believe that we are in a situation in which China is emerging and becoming a huge threat and the US is trying to compete with South Korea,” said Hyobin Lee, an adjunct professor of politics at Chungnam National University.
“The fact that the US does not subsidize Korean electric vehicles and tries to compete in the semiconductors industry is creating anxiety for South Korea,” she told DW.
“South Koreans do not trust the nuclear umbrella provided by the US,” she added. “How can we trust someone for protection if they treat us as a competitor?” Nevertheless, there is a fear that China’s increasingly aggressive moves in the Indo-Pacific will ultimately lead to conflict.
This article was provided by Deutsche Welle
