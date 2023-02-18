Fear factor: The great spy balloon freak-out of America

We also worry more about risks that remind us of things we’ve already learned to fear, particularly those we fear most, like nuclear war. The spy balloon comes amid growing tension between the United States and China, whose militaries are already not talking to each other as much as they used to. Communication helps make sure small things, like spy balloons, don’t become big things. For some people, these past few days recall other times we freaked out about something from above in the context of the threat of nuclear war. In 1957, the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1, a little metal ball with four antenna transmitting weak signals, into space as the first human-made satellite. I was only 6 years old and can viscerally recall the fear that carved through the country. We were all scanning the skies, and worrying.