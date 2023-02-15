Turkey’s tragedy: Of souls trapped under fallen concrete

The girl with sad eyes must be around 10 or 12 years old. She hardly moves as she stares into the camera phone. Whenever she does move, her gestures are slow and sluggish. The man who is filming the video spots her and cries out in astonished delight.

“There’s someone here! This neighborhood in southeastern Turkey, levelled by the earthquake, probably lies far from the city center. With streets and bridges all destroyed, help has yet to come. It is unlikely that it will be here anytime soon.

Some of those who live here, who might have made it out alive from their crumbling homes into the dark, snowy night, must have gone elsewhere to seek shelter from the cold.

But it is possible that apart from the girl and her brother, no one else in her family has survived, and so there is nobody looking for her. We do not know whether he was able to get help.

His was one of hundreds of desperate pleas and first-person accounts I had watched that first day, glued to my screen for hours. Like many others, the man who had recorded the trapped little girl posted the video on Twitter, straightforwardly and without further comment.