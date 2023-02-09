China’s Russia ties: Ukraine reconsiders Beijing partnership

Following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov last week, China’s Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said Beijing wants to advance bilateral relations with Russia in 2023. Last week, Russian state media reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping was planning a visit to Moscow this spring. Although Beijing has said there is no exact date set for the trip, the Russian Foreign Ministry said a visit by Xi would be “the central event in the bilateral agenda for 2023,” according to Russia’s state-run news agency Tass. Poita, the Ukraine expert, said that discussions in Kyiv on changing its relationship with Beijing has gradually spread from Ukrainian think tanks and media commentary to the Foreign Ministry. Deputy Foreign Minister Melnyk said during a panel in Kyiv last month that China’s position on the ongoing war can no longer be viewed as “neutral,” which is the position that Beijing has tried to claim that it maintains. “I’m not sure these relations can still be strategic,” Melnyk said.