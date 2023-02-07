The Saudi question: Executions thwart trust in reforms

WASHINGTON: Since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, or MBS, took over the reins as de facto ruler in 2017, Saudi Arabia has been marked by two conflicting developments. In a far-reaching modernization process, dubbed Saudi Vision 2030, the government has started to diversify its economy from oil, has opened the country to tourism and improved women’s rights. At the same time, however, the government in Riyadh is resorting increasingly to counter-terrorism laws to clamp down further on society, targeting rights activists and other members of civil society who are not in line with its policies, including certain religious scholars.