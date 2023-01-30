Billion-dollar bubble bursts

But first, a point in total agreement with the bhakts who dismiss the Hindenburg report as ‘nothing new’. It brings out no new facts that weren’t already known. The trail of red flags related to the Adanis goes back at least 15 years. As long ago as in 2007, the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had stated that the Adanis aided and abetted in manipulating stock prices. But as usual, the saffron laity fail to ask follow-up questions in their own line of inquiry: If every misdeed pointed out in the Hindenburg report was known to India’s regulatory agencies, why wasn’t anything done about it? The stock price inflation by Adani companies, or the source of their high valuations, was not even a case of hiding in plain sight. Analysts routinely steered clear of trying to explain the crazy valuations. Eighteen months ago, an online long-form business news portal reported the ‘confounding rise and rise of Adani stocks’ on the back of investments by offshore funds. Bloomberg found that these offshore funds put 95% of their monies into Adani companies. Diversifying one’s bets is the first principle of hedge funds; no self-respecting fund manager would put all his eggs into one basket.