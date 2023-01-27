Earth’s sunscreen: What happens when snow disappears?

WASHINGTON: From Germany and France to the Czech Republic, many European ski resorts aren’t exactly a winter wonderland this season. Instead, lonely slopes covered with artificial snow sporadically dot the green and brown landscapes.

As emissions caused largely by burning fossil fuels continue to change the climate, temperatures are simply too warm to sustain snow.

Rain is falling instead of snow in many places. The consequences reach far beyond winter sports, harming water supply and biodiversity.

“Snow plays an important role in the water cycle,” said Daniel Farinotti, a glaciologist at the university ETH Zurich and the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research. “It retains the water for a certain time. Water found in snow doesn’t run off straight away but flows first in summer and spring.”