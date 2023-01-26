Economic conundrum: Will the Fed overdo it?

The Fed, however, is not satisfied with the current situation. It fears that until some slack emerges in America’s red-hot labor market, wages could still catch up with inflation and then push it higher.

The last thing the Fed wants is to hit pause and then see inflation ramp up again as financial markets celebrate and financial asset prices rise, reigniting demand.

That would force policymakers to raise rates higher, and for longer. “One and done” would be far better than “rinse and repeat,” both for the economy and the Fed’s reputation.