Political quandary: Germany hesitates on sending tanks to Kyiv
By Sabine Kinkartz
WASHINGTON: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will not be swayed. When it comes to supplying heavy battle tanks to Ukraine, he likes to point to the three principles the German government has been adhering to: First, Ukraine must receive as much support as possible; second, a direct conflict between NATO and Russia must be prevented; third, unilateral action by any one supporting nation should be avoided.
On the weekend, he once again repeated his mantra: Decisions should be made only “in close consultation and coordination with our friends and allies.”
“We will not allow ourselves to make any excited, rash statements. We do not see the need to say something every 10 minutes just so we can rattle on about such serious matters as war and peace, or the security of our country and of Europe,” he said.
Speculation about the reasons for Germany’s perceived hesitancy when it comes to delivering Leopard 2 tanks coincided with the presentation of a foreign policy paper by Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats (SPD) on Monday, which calls for Germany to take a stronger lead in the world.
“A turning of times (Zeitenwende) for our foreign policy — Social Democratic answers to a world in upheaval,” is the title of the 23-page paper presented by SPD co-chair Lars Klingbeil in Berlin.
In reference to Scholz’s now-famous Zeitenwende speech condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February, Klingbeil said the party needed to answer fundamental questions: “What does this historic shift mean from a Social Democratic perspective? How do we define our relationship with Russia, China, and the United States? How does a self-confident and sovereign Europe define itself, and what is Germany’s role in this rapidly changing world?”
Last summer, the Klingbeil joined those calling on Germany to play a stronger role in global leadership. He said Germany had high expectations to live up to, and added that the country’s responsibilities had been growing steadily.
“In this paper, we state clearly that it is time to relinquish that bit of restraint that has, to a certain extent, existed for decades, and prevented us from take a stronger lead,” Klingbeil told a press conference on Monday.
This, the SPD co-chair insisted, had nothing to do with the current question of weapon deliveries.
Supplying weapons to war zones is still a new and sensitive topic for Germany.
Last Sunday, on one of Germany’s most popular political talk shows, peace and conflict expert Nicole Deitelhoff pointed out that for decades, there had been a “particular German understanding” that Germany would exercise restraint. “It will take a very long time,” she said, for Germany to translate leadership “into operational policy, and into strategic planning.”
“I think we can do more,” said Sönke Neitzel, a military historian and professor of military history. “We could coordinate more in the background. We’re bigger than the Netherlands or than Denmark, and we have a responsibility.”
Scholz is currently also being accused of hiding behind the United States when it comes to supporting Ukraine. Speaking on the talk show, Klingbeil responded to this criticism by pointing to Germany’s limited options.
“After all, we are far from being in a situation where we could do without America. I think that would be an illusion,” he said.
Chancellor Scholz’s cautious course enjoys broad support within his party, Klingbeil emphasized. There is “full backing” for close international coordination on the issue, and for ensuring “that we ourselves do not become a party to the war,” he said when presenting the SPD’s policy paper in Berlin.
“Leadership does not mean overpowering others,” he said. “To us, it means adopting a cooperative leadership style.” Scholz is also playing to his own party. The Federal Chancellery and SPD cooperate closely, and Scholz keeps the SPD leaders Klingbeil and Saskia Esken closely tied in to the decisions he makes.
The SPD parliamentary group in the German Bundestag, led by Rolf Mützenich, is a powerful faction. Mützenich and Esken are considered part of the left wing of the party, unlike Klingbeil and Scholz who are said to be undogmatic, realistic and pragmatic.
