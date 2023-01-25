Political quandary: Germany hesitates on sending tanks to Kyiv

“We will not allow ourselves to make any excited, rash statements. We do not see the need to say something every 10 minutes just so we can rattle on about such serious matters as war and peace, or the security of our country and of Europe,” he said.

Speculation about the reasons for Germany’s perceived hesitancy when it comes to delivering Leopard 2 tanks coincided with the presentation of a foreign policy paper by Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats (SPD) on Monday, which calls for Germany to take a stronger lead in the world.

“A turning of times (Zeitenwende) for our foreign policy — Social Democratic answers to a world in upheaval,” is the title of the 23-page paper presented by SPD co-chair Lars Klingbeil in Berlin.