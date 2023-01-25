Emulation worthy: A lesson from West Bengal

The report shows that Indian children’s basic reading skills have dropped to pre-2012 levels across all ages, reversing the slow improvement that was achieved before the pandemic began.

For example, the share of third-grade students who can read at a second-grade level dropped from 27.3% in 2018 to 20.5% in 2022.

One area where India did make progress is in public-school enrollment. While the share of children aged 6-14 enrolled in government schools had been dropping steadily between 2006 and 2014, the trend has reversed.

In 2018, 65.6% of children in that age group were enrolled in public schools; in 2022, this figure increased to 72.9%.

Current initiatives to reform education in India, if adopted and fully implemented, offer cause for optimism.