Oliver Twist moment of media

The DNPA is an industry lobby of 17 major digital companies, most of them affiliated to legacy media businesses.

In their complaint against global news aggregators, they are at one with the Indian Newspaper Society, which represents the print industry’s interests.

Together they believe that Google, the biggest aggregator, uses its algorithms and advertising tech heft to unilaterally decide the share to be paid to publishers for content created by them.

They want the publisher’s share of advertising revenue to be raised to 85 per cent.

In the past, Google’s generic defence to similar complaints worldwide was that it sends 24 billion searches to news sites every month, which bring new audiences to publishers who then make money by way of advertising and subscriptions.

“On average… news publishers keep over 95 percent of the digital advertising revenue they generate when they use Ad Manager to show ads on their websites,” according to a 2020 blog post by Google’s VP for news, Richard Gingras.