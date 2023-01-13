Peace process: Can Berlin, Paris reset EU-Ethiopia ties?

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock’s visit to Ethiopia on Thursday and Friday comes as the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) implement a peace deal signed in November to end two years of brutal war. Baerbock is accompanied by her French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, who issued a statement on January 5 saying the trip would underscore their support for the peace deal brokered by the African Union. The Tigray conflict began in November 2020 after TPLF fighters attacked a military base in the north of Ethiopia, prompting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to declare war on the TPLF.