Editorial: Crystal gazing into 2023

However, there is a major push for solar, especially in States like Tamil Nadu, where there are plans on linking such renewable sources of energy to the existing power grids. And for good reason too, thanks to the revised power tariffs of the State electricity board, that has sent usage charges through the roof. Speaking of which, Tamil Nadu, like many other States is paying a heavy price on account of climate change. And it’s significantly impacting the manner in which our State budget is allocated. Flood preparedness, better urban infrastructure, and proactive healthcare initiatives are expected to take up a big chunk of Tamil Nadu’s, and on a broader scale, India’s public expenses in the days to come.