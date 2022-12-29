Total recall 2022
NEW DELHI: In the aftermath of the pandemic, many of us believed the world had been altered in an irreversible manner — there was a world before COVID, and a world after. As the year comes to a close, it makes sense to take stock of the trials and tribulations that marked this year. The beginning of 2022 was marked by catastrophic development. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on neighbouring Ukraine, a conflict that will be carried forward into 2023. The impact of Putin’s aggression has led to a global inflation that shows no signs of receding, coupled with unprecedented hike in fuel prices. There is no reprieve for the hapless population of Kyiv, which is now reeling under the hit of no electricity or centralised heating during peak winter.
This year saw troubles brewing by the handful. Sri Lanka found itself enmeshed in economic turmoil, running on an empty tank of foreign reserves and providing a fertile ground for the emergence of civil unrest. An angry populace, exhausted from the injustices heaped upon them – no power to fuel their vehicles or burn the hearths their homes, and no life saving essential drugs in the hospitals – unseated the Rajapaksas. The nation awaits a billion dollar rebuilding fund courtesy the IMF.
The year 2022 was also a watershed year for women’s rights and human dignity. The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of the morality police in Iran sparked a revolution not seen since the 1970s. Women from across the world stood in solidarity with the brave women of Tehran, who went on to chop their locks and burn their hijabs as a sign of defiance to the ruling clerics of the nation. Closer home, women’s, and more specifically, Dalit empowerment got a shot in the arm when Droupadi Murmu had the honour of being the first tribal woman in India to become the President.
While her ascension was a foregone conclusion in New Delhi’s political circles, the BJP continued its victory run in four State elections. Not everything went as per plan for the NDA-led government at the Centre, as protests broke out after PM Modi unveiled the Agnipath scheme of short term recruitments to the Armed Forces. The year also witnessed new lows when our lexicon was constantly assaulted by Love Jihad, which has found space in every sphere of discourse involving relationships.
On the international front, a certain notion of reverse colonisation was set into motion following the passing of Queen Elizabeth and the appointment of Rishi Sunak as the British Prime Minister. Sunak had taken over from the ill-fated Liz Truss whose economic reforms pulled the UK into a quagmire of fiscal uncertainty. Troubling news came in the form of the world population touching 8 bn even as the intergovernmental panel on climate change forecast humankind careening past a point of no return, as far as reversing the damages were concerned.
A few things kept Indians in good spirits, thanks to some swashbuckling shots in the cricketing arena, a few decisive moves from Praggnanandhaa on the chessboard where he vanquished grandmaster Magnus Carlsen. The year signed off on a high note with Lionel Messi bringing home the World Cup for Argentina in a nail-biting finale that had everyone on the edge of their seats. As we all learned then, the night is darkest before dawn. And as we send 2022 packing, one hopes that the year ahead is packed with hope and resilience, something we will need in bulk, considering the challenges that lie ahead.
