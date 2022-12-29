Total recall 2022

NEW DELHI: In the aftermath of the pandemic, many of us believed the world had been altered in an irreversible manner — there was a world before COVID, and a world after. As the year comes to a close, it makes sense to take stock of the trials and tribulations that marked this year. The beginning of 2022 was marked by catastrophic development. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on neighbouring Ukraine, a conflict that will be carried forward into 2023. The impact of Putin’s aggression has led to a global inflation that shows no signs of receding, coupled with unprecedented hike in fuel prices. There is no reprieve for the hapless population of Kyiv, which is now reeling under the hit of no electricity or centralised heating during peak winter.