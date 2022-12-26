Cold phase out: Are winter sports threatened with extinction?

This sentence was spoken by Alexander Stöckl, a ski-jumping coach, of all people. The Austrian, who has been in charge of the Norwegian national team since 2011, does not necessarily see the future of his sport on snow-covered hills and jumping slopes. “I think it’d be good if we tried to bring in a year-round mindset,” said Stöckl. “I believe that we are an extreme sport and that you can do it no matter where and no matter how.” The start of this season helped make the Austrian’s point. There was no snow in Zakopane, Poland at the beginning of November, so the ski jumpers had to land on mats instead of powder.