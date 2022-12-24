Green consciousness: Simple ways to a sustainable Christmas

JENNIFER COLLINS

Christmas may be the most wonderful time of the year, as the song goes, but — and not to be a total Grinch about it — it’s also the season of overconsumption.

In the UK alone, the average household spends 700 pounds ($853) more in December compared to other months on gifts, food and other Advent extras.

With that increase in consumption, comes an increase in trash. Household waste in the US rises by about 25% over the festive period. If not properly disposed of, plastic packaging, for instance, can end up in rivers, lakes and the ocean where it harms animals.

Wasted Christmas fare ends up in landfills where it rots and contributes to the 8-10% of yearly greenhouse gas emissions heating the planet caused by uneaten food.

But fear not, because there are plenty of sustainable hacks to make your Yuletide green. Giving and receiving presents is one of the hallmarks of Christmas. But you can extract yourself from the consumer rush by gifting sustainably.

Think carefully about what you purchase and look out for locally produced items made from sustainable or recycled materials. Also try to ensure gifts are durable and reusable, rather than novelty items that someone may use once and then throw away.

According to a 2020 study in the scientific journal “Nature,” stuff made by humans now outweighs all life on Earth. So instead of adding to the Anthropocene mountain of things, check out the many vintage or secondhand stores both on and offline where you can find all sorts of unique gems for the special people in your life.

If you want to stop your trash cans from overflowing this Christmas, avoid gifts with excess packaging, cut down on single-use plastics and be mindful of how gifts are wrapped. Some 50,000 trees are cut down annually to make the 227,000 miles (365,321 kilometers) of wrapping paper used in the UK each year.

And while it may look pretty, paper decorated with bows, plastic or glitter is largely not recyclable and ends up in landfills. You can also avoid waste by reusing old wrapping paper or by packaging gifts in newspaper. Some 61% of the 931 million tons of food that was wasted in 2019 came from households, and Christmas can be one of the worst times for the binning of uneaten food.

Going vegetarian — or better still, vegan — is the best way to lower your Christmas dinner’s carbon emissions. While poultry like chicken and turkey, does have a lower CO2 footprint than the worst carbon offenders, beef and lamb, they still far outstrip legumes, pulses and vegetables.

One tip for cutting down on your own transport emissions is to carshare with a nearby friend or neighbor when you go shopping. If you live close enough to your local supermarket or farmers’ market, invest in the two-wheeled trolley beloved of grannies throughout the ages and which can then be used year-round.

Instead of buying new Christmas decorations each year, upcycle your old ones. Or have some fun with family, friends, or by yourself, by making some with spare or recycled materials lying around your house, like origami or fabric ornaments.

And finally, to the Christmas tree. Is it better to go real or fake? Environmental organisation WWF says buying a fake tree only makes sense if you’re going to use it for at least 10 years. They are made from fossil-fuel byproduct plastic after all and cannot be recycled.

But if you’re going for a real one, WWF advises buying it from a sustainable, FSC-certified forest and having it turned into wood chips after Christmas.